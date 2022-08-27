Goldeyes Acquire All-Star, Team Canada Member at Deadline

August 27, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired outfielder Michael Crouse from the Chicago Dogs in exchange for outfielder Eric Rivera on Saturday.

Crouse hit .294 with seven home runs and 45 RBI in 87 games for the Dogs, and currently ranks second in the American Association with 38 stolen bases. The New Westminster, British Columbia native was selected to the American Association East Division All-Star Team earlier this season, and was voted co-American Association Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Dogs in 2020.

The 31-year-old Crouse was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 16th round in 2008 out of Centennial Secondary School (Coquitlam, British Columbia). Now in his 14th season of professional baseball, Crouse is a lifetime .259 hitter with a .349 on-base percentage and .436 slugging percentage in 1,205 games played. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Crouse has averaged 99 runs scored, 29 doubles, eight triples, 20 home runs, 84 RBI, 51 stolen bases, and 75 walks per 162 games as a professional.

Crouse is a member of the Canadian National Team, and most recently competed at the 2021 World Baseball Softball Confederation Americas Qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics (played in 2021) along with current Goldeyes Travis Seabrooke and Will McAffer. Crouse was previously a member of the Canadian Junior National Team.

Rivera hit .283 with three home runs, 32 RBI, and 23 stolen bases in 79 games for the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes play a double header tonight against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. Game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 29th when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 27, 2022

Goldeyes Acquire All-Star, Team Canada Member at Deadline - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.