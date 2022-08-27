Dogs Handle 'Cats with Middle-Inning Offense

Rosemont, IL - The Chicago Dogs got the decisive push they needed around the halfway mark of their matchup with the Gary SouthShore RailCats as they captured a 6-2 victory.

Though the RailCats outhit the Dogs 10-8, Chicago came up with the clutch knocks necessary to keep Gary SouthShore at a distance.

Chicago failed to plate a runner from third base in the bottom of the first, but they made up for it by plating a pair the very next inning. After quickly making two outs, a two-run home run helped them take an early 2-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Dogs followed up by turning two extra-base hits into another run. A one-out triple cashed in a leadoff double, giving Chicago a three-run advantage in the bottom of the fourth.

In their next turn at bat, the Dogs continued to add on as they struck for three more runs. A walk and an infield single placed runners on first and second before a fielder's choice two hitters later put them up by four. Chicago brought two more runs in on a double soon afterward, giving them a six-run edge after five frames.

Not willing to go down without a fight, the RailCats found their way into the run column in the top of the sixth. Thomas Greely drew a walk and Michael Woodworth legged out an infield single to begin the inning, and LG Castillo grounded a single up the middle to get them on the board.

Nick Garcia took over on the mound and proceeded to toss two scoreless innings before the RailCats grabbed another tally in the top of the eighth. Woodworth led off with a double and advanced to third on a Castillo single before scoring on a Jesus Marriaga sacrifice fly. Victor Nova then walked to move the tying run into the on-deck circle, but a strikeout promptly dashed their hopes at a bigger rally.

Ryan Campbell emerged from the bullpen and worked a perfect eighth, giving the RailCats a chance at a four-run comeback, but the Dogs managed to shut the door in the ninth.

The RailCats head to Impact Field tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. for one last matchup against their East Division rivals in 2022. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv, 95.9 WEFM, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

