'Dogs Shut Out Railroaders to Even Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Greg Minier tossed seven scoreless innings, and the 'Dogs beat the Cleburne Railroaders, 3-0, to even the series at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Minier tossed seven complete innings for the fourth time and lowered his ERA to 2.62, and the 'Dogs won their first game against Cleburne this year.

The game was scoreless entering the 8th inning, when the Saltdogs loaded the bases with nobody out against Austin Fairchild. Josh Altmann broke the tie with a sacrifice fly before Luke Roskam and Skyler Weber added run-scoring singles to make it 3-0.

After Minier's seven scoreless innings, Matt Cronin pitched the final two innings to pick up his third win of the year. Cronin allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two.

The 'Dogs pitched their fourth shutout of the year and snapped a three-game losing streak. Lincoln is now 19-3 when the opponent scores two runs or fewer, and the 'Dogs picked up their 10th win in August.

Lincoln kept the pace with Sioux City after the Explorers beat Lake Country earlier in the evening. The 'Dogs are three games back of Sioux City with eight games to play - fighting for the final playoff spot in the West Division.

The 'Dogs play the home finale of 2022 on Sunday afternoon. First pitch against the Railroaders is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

