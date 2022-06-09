Goldeyes Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-13) were defeated 4-2 by the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field Thursday evening. As a result, Kansas City swept the two-game series between the two clubs.

For the second time in as many games, the Monarchs (17-7) scored in their first at-bat when Willie Abreu scored on a sacrifice fly to centre field off the bat of Matt Adams. Two batters later, Jan Hernandez made it 3-0 Kansas City when he doubled down the right field line scoring Kevin Santa and David Thompson.

Neither team would cross the plate again until the eighth inning when the Goldeyes reduced Kansas City's lead to 3-2 on a two-run single to right field by David Washington that brought in Ian Sagdal and Max Murphy.

The Monarchs added a run in the bottom of the inning on a leadoff home run to left field by Thompson - his tenth of the season.

Winnipeg brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two out in the top of the ninth inning, but Jameson McGrane struck out pinch hitter Deon Stafford Jr. to end the ballgame. McGrane struck out the side in the final inning for the second straight game.

Kansas City starter Jon Harris (2-1) worked six innings to earn the victory. He held the Goldeyes scoreless on just three hits while striking out seven. Freisis Adames (2-2) started for Winnipeg and was charged with the loss, allowing three unearned runs on five hits in four-and-two-thirds innings. He struck out four and walked three.

The Goldeyes now head to Geneva, Illinois for a three-game weekend series with the Kane County Cougars that begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Alex Manasa (0-1, 3.60) will start for Winnipeg, while lefty Koby Bishop (0-0, 8.59) gets the nod for the Cougars. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, June 13th when they host Kane County at Shaw Park.

