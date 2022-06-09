Timely Hitting Lifts Birds over RedHawks
June 9, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - All four of Sioux Falls' runs Thursday night came on two swings as the Birds topped Fargo-Moorhead 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field.
Jabari Henry got the scoring going with his league-leading 11th homerun; a two-run shot in the top of the third inning. But the RedHawks answered with a solo homerun in the home half and tied the game with a sacrifice bunt an inning later.
The score held until the eighth inning when Nick Gotta and Angelo Altavilla drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs. Wyatt Ulrich then doubled down the left field line, scoring Gotta and Trey Michalczewski. Charlie Hasty worked around a leadoff walk and a single in the home half and Riley Ferrell tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the year.
Henry finished the night 3-5 while Altavilla had two hits. Neil Lang tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five as Colby Wyatt earned the win in relief.
The Birds are now 8-17 overall and head to Lincoln for a three-game series beginning Friday night.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 9, 2022
- Goldeyes Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Monarchs - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Timely Hitting Lifts Birds over RedHawks - Sioux Falls Canaries
- 'Dogs Lose Finale to Chicago - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Harris Catches Goldeyes Looking - Kansas City Monarchs
- Canaries Score Late to Beat RedHawks 4-2 - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Starting Pitching Dominates Doubleheader Split - Sioux City Explorers
- Tapani Dazzles as Cougars Split Doubleheader with Explorers - Kane County Cougars
- Full Team Effort Secures Series Win in Lake Country - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Birds Walked Off in Fargo - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Dexter's Walk-Off Single Leads RedHawks to 9-8 Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.