'Dogs Lose Finale to Chicago

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Elijah Johnson allowed one run on two hits over five innings in his professional debut, but the 'Dogs fell 3-1 to the Chicago Dogs in the finale of the series at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Johnson, a rookie from Bellevue University, struck out six batters and allowed just one run when Michael Crouse tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the 5th inning.

Lincoln (13-10) opened the scoring on Eddy Martinez's solo homer in the 3rd - his first as a Saltdog.

Chicago (17-7) took the lead for good on Grant Kay's solo homer in the 6th, while Harrison Smith hit a solo homer to extend the lead in the 9th.

Lincoln lost the series after winning the opener on Tuesday, and the 'Dogs have now dropped four of their last 11 games.

Josh Altmann went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, while Welington Dotel had a double. Garett Delano picked up a pinch-hit single in the 9th inning and Hunter Clanin reached twice.

Steffon Moore took the loss after allowing his first run of the year, while Carter Hope and David Zoz pitched scoreless 7th and 8th innings respectively. Carson Lance allowed a homer and Josh Norwood worked around a bases-loaded jam to strand all three runners he inherited in the 9th.

The 'Dogs welcome in the Sioux Falls Canaries for a three-game series beginning Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

