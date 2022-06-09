Birds Walked Off in Fargo

Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries led 7-1 in the fifth inning and had a one-run lead midway through the ninth but Fargo-Moorhead came storming back for a 9-8 victory in walk-off fashion Wednesday night.

Jabari Henry led off the second inning with his league-leading tenth homerun and the Birds would load the bases an inning later before Henry and Gavin LaValley were hit by pitches.

The RedHawks struck back in the home half with a solo homerun but Ozzie Martinez and Kona Quiggle responded with back-to-back RBI singles an inning later.

Sioux Falls would add two more runs in the fifth with one run scoring on a double play before Martinez singled home Shamoy Christopher. But Fargo-Moorhead fought back to tie the game with three runs in the home half, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Christopher helped the Birds regain the lead with a two-out solo homerun in the top of the ninth but the RedHawks tied things up in the home half as a run scored on a fielder's choice before Sam Dexter's walkoff infield single.

Six different Canaries recorded a hit in the contest, led by Martinez's three. Christopher and Wyatt Ulrich each finished with two hits as the Birds fall to 7-17 overall. Sioux Falls and Fargo-Moorhead will close the three-game series Thursday night at 7:02pm.

