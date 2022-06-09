Dexter's Walk-Off Single Leads RedHawks to 9-8 Win

June 9, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. â - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-7) erased a six-run deficit and won in walk-off fashion against the Sioux Falls Canaries (7-17) by a score of 9-8 on Wednesday night in front of 2,368 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks entered the bottom of the ninth down 8-7 and got RBI hits from Leo Piña and Sam Dexter to beat the Canaries. Dexter's infield single drove in Piña for the game-winning run. The Canaries got a late lead when designated hitter Shamoy Christopher hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. RHP Luke Lind (2-1) earned the win despite giving up the late home run.

Six different Fargo-Moorhead batters had multiple hits in the win. Right fielder John Silviano went 3-for-3 and also drew three walks. Drew Ward went 4-for-5 and hit a solo home run in the third inning and a game-tying two-run single in the seventh. Ward led the RedHawks with four RBI. The RedHawks had a total of 18 hits and seven walks and left 17 total men on base in the win. Fargo-Moorhead entered the bottom of the fifth inning down 7-1 and scored eight runs over the last five innings to complete the comeback.

RHP Ryan Flores allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk in just 3.2 innings of work. Flores struck out five batters and allowed one walk in his appearance. In relief, LHP Ryan Duffy made his professional debut and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 1.1 innings pitched. LHP Brady Stover took over in the sixth inning and allowed two walks but did not give up a run. Luke Lind entered the game in the eighth inning and allowed one hit, a solo home run, but earned his second win of the season.

The Canaries jumped out to the lead in the second inning on a Jabari Henry solo home run. Henry is tied for the American Association lead with 10 home runs so far this season. Sioux Falls scored two runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take the 7-1 lead. Osvaldo Martinez went 3-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs for the Canaries in the loss.

RHP Angel Landazuri started the game for Sioux Falls and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk. RHP Colby Wyatt pitched 0.2 innings of relief before handing the ball to RHP Stevie Ledesma, who allowed one run on two hits in an inning pitched. RHP Mitchell Walters pitched in the seventh and allowed two runs on a hit and two walks. RHP Michael Peterson allowed two hits in the eighth but did not give up a run. RHP Riley Ferrell (0-1) earned the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Sioux Falls Canaries will wrap up their three-game series tomorrow night at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks starting pitcher is RHP Davis Feldman (1-2, 3.63 ERA) while LHP Neil Lang (1-1, 5.83 ERA) will start for the Canaries. Fargo-Moorhead's homestand will continue with a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds beginning on Friday, June 10 at 7:02 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.