Goldeyes Announce New 2020 Schedule

As announced last Friday, the American Association will play a six-team, 60-game schedule running from July 3rd through September 10th.

Three locations will serve as hub cities for the six teams with the Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field (Fargo, North Dakota), the Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen at Milkmen Stadium (Franklin, Wisconsin), and the Sioux Falls Canaries and St. Paul Saints at Sioux Falls Stadium (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

Both teams in each pairing will consider their hub location as its "home" ballpark.

The Goldeyes open the season on Friday, July 3rd as part of a three-game road series against the RedHawks. Winnipeg and Fargo-Moorhead will remain at Newman Outdoor Field for three more games with the Goldeyes serving as the "home" team. In total, 42 of the Goldeyes' 60 games are scheduled in Fargo, with the remaining 18 split between the remaining two hub cities.

The six teams will play in one division with the top two regular season winning percentages meeting in the best-of-five American Association Championship Series (September 12th-17th).

Game times for both home and road games will be announced in the coming days.

While the Goldeyes do not expect to host games at Shaw Park this season, adjustments can be made to the schedule in the event federal and provincial restrictions are eased before the end of the season.

2020 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule by Opponent

Chicago: 3 home, 6 away

Fargo-Moorhead: 12 home, 12 away

Milwaukee: 6 home, 3 away

Sioux Falls: 3 home, 6 away

St. Paul: 6 home, 3 away

