"For Love of the Game" - American Association Schedule Released; Play to Begin July 3

MOORHEAD, MINN. - For weeks, sports talk show hosts and baseball fans all believed the perfect time to begin the 2020 baseball season was the Fourth of July Weekend. The holiday, the fireworks, and baseball have always gone together. Fans were looking for a glimmer of hope that the national pastime would return

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball are providing that optimism with the unveiling of the six team, 60 game schedule that will begin play on July 3 in the hub cities of Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN), Milwaukee (WI) and Sioux Falls (SD).

The American Association season will run from July 3-September 10 with a Championship Series to follow in a best-of-five format. The league will consist of six teams based in three separate hubs. The Chicago Dogs are paired with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Ballpark Commons, home of the Milkmen. The St. Paul Saints will be grouped with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Winnipeg Goldeyes are grouped with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field, home of the RedHawks.

Each team will play 30 games as the home team in their pods and 12 games as the visiting team in their hub, meaning 42 of each team's 60 games will be played at their hub site. The schedule will allow any of the three road clubs to return home for games if local health and governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance.

Each team and stadium will have in place and enforce COVID Readiness Plans, approved by local health and government officials. Stadiums will be configured to return to play with limited capacity to allow for safe social distancing while enjoying live professional baseball.

With players around the country unsure of whether they would have a chance to play baseball this summer, the leaders of the American Association and its clubs were determined to find a way. As teams found ways to keep hope, and their business, alive and players found creative ways to work out on their own, the American Association knew they had to make a 2020 season happen.

Why? For Love of the Game.

This sentiment became so pervasive in the league's approach that Baseballism, a lifestyle brand devoted to all things baseball and its rich history as America's pastime, has been brought aboard

to promote the 2020 season with a retail offering commemorating the spirit of the effort via a

"For Love of the Game" logo (see attached).

"Our goal is to put the best talent possible out on the field, and high-talent players are certainly available," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "There is no shortage of enormously talented athletes who need a place to play. After much patience and perseverance, we can provide an environment in which to play and watch baseball."

The league will hold a dispersal draft of players from the six clubs not participating in the 2020 season on Tuesday, June 16. An abbreviated Spring Training will commence on June 25 prior to the July 3 Opening Day.

Get ready for the return of live baseball in a safe and fun environment this summer - For Love of the Game!

