Canaries Announce 2020 Schedule, Game Times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Canaries fans itching for baseball to return can start planning. The Birds have released the game times for their 60 game 2020 baseball season.

Sioux Falls is one of three "hub" cities hosting American Association teams this year, meaning 42 of the Birds' 60 games will be at the Birdcage. That includes 12 "road" games against the St. Paul Saints. The Saints are sharing the facility with the Canaries for the 2020 season.

Birds fans will be familiar with most of the first pitch times. Most weekday and Friday home games begin at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday games start at 6:05 p.m. First pitch time for Sunday home games is new; they will start at 5:05 p.m.

Information on ticket sales will be passed along at a later date.

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2020 season on July 3 at the Birdcage. For more information on season tickets, suites, group outings, and corporate opportunities, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit www.sfcanaries.com.

