What a Long, Strange Road It Will Be: Saints Open Title Defense in Sioux Falls, American Association Schedule Released

June 15, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints expected to raise the championship banner, flash their rings and defend their title at CHS Field in 2020. The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry. The Saints home ballpark, for the time being, is Sioux Falls Stadium, affectionately known as "The Birdcage," in Sioux Falls, SD. The Saints will utilize Sioux Falls Stadium as their home ballpark until capacity restrictions for outdoor events have relaxed in Minnesota, allowing the Saints to return to CHS Field. With the league announcement on June 12 of a three city, six-team, 60-game schedule, the Saints are scheduled to play 42 of their 60 games in Sioux Falls starting on July 3.

The Saints begin their title defense against the Sioux Falls Canaries, whom they will play 24 times, as the road team at The Birdcage July 3-5. After a day off, the Saints play their first three "home" games at The Birdcage against the Canaries July 7-9.

The American Association season will run from July 3-September 10 with a Championship Series, consisting of the top two teams from the regular season, to follow in a best-of-five format starting on Saturday, September 12 and ending no later than Thursday, September 17.

The league will consist of six teams based in three separate "hubs." The Saints will be grouped with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Winnipeg Goldeyes are with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field, home of the RedHawks. The Chicago Dogs are paired with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Ballpark Commons, home of the Milkmen. Each team and ballpark will have in place, and enforce, COVID Readiness Plans, approved by local Health Departments and Government Officials. In order to allow for safe social distancing while enjoying a live, professional baseball game ballparks will limit capacity.

The schedule will allow any of the three road clubs to return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance.

The Saints play their first true road series against the Milkmen on July 10-12 and their first "home" games against a team other than the Canaries on Tuesday, July 14 when they begin a six-game homestand that starts with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. They play the Goldeyes from July 14-16 and then the Milkmen from July 17-19. Start times for all games in Sioux Falls will be announced soon.

Of the Saints 30 home games, 12 are against the Canaries, six vs. Milwaukee, six vs. Fargo-Moorhead, and three each against Winnipeg and Chicago. The Saints play 12 road games at The Birdcage against the Canaries, nine in the Fargo-Moorhead hub (six vs. Winnipeg, three vs. Fargo-Moorhead), and nine in the Milwaukee hub (six vs. Milwaukee and three vs. Chicago).

Saints fans wanting to purchase tickets to home games in Sioux Falls can visit sfcanaries.com or call 605-336-6060.

Saints fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for any game played at CHS Field this season or next. The Saints will keep fans updated on their possible return to CHS Field through their website, saintsbaseball.com, and their various social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at StPaulSaints.

The Saints have an extensive COVID readiness plan in place for CHS Field that is being regularly updated in accordance with CDC and MDH guidelines that will provide a safe, healthy, fun experience for fans once we can return home.

For a complete 2020 Saints schedule visit saintsbaseball.com.

