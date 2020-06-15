A difficult decision, Saltdogs to cancel the 2020 Season

Friends, Fans and Supporters

We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to you, our loyal sponsors and fans with an update on the status of the Lincoln Saltdogs. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this a very difficult time and we want you to know that our fans are our #1 priority. Due to all the state and local restrictions as well as the social distancing guidelines, the Saltdogs organization decided it was in the best interest for our community and the public's health and safety, that professional baseball take a back seat and cancel the 2020 baseball season at Haymarket Park. This was not an easy decision for the organization to make, but we feel it was the right one for our players, staff members and fans.

We are adjusting our business model to coincide with the current health standards and limitations. Like all businesses, we are forced to make changes like never before.

The state of the sports world in this country, and around the world, is uncertain at best. We are all plodding along in unchartered territory, as we work hard to do all we can to get back to a "new normal" for all events. We are learning and educating ourselves each day as to what steps we will need to take to ensure that you will again enjoy Haymarket Park.

We're not immune to the impact this pandemic has and will continue to cause, but we also know many of you have trusted and respected the Saltdogs - as a pillar for the community - to rely on having some fun each and every summer. We appreciate all our partners and we will be reaching out to discuss your current 2020 package you have with us and provide you with various options to design a solution that best fits your needs for 2021.

Although the stadium sits quiet now, the summertime sound of fans cheering, and the crack of the bat will bring it back to life again. Rest assured, we WILL be back with new experiences to create memories for you and your family when they attend Haymarket Park in the future.

We welcome your calls with any questions you may have by calling 402-474-2255. Thanks again for past support of Saltdogs baseball and we look forward to celebrating our 20th season next year at Haymarket Park.

Sincerely,

James P. Abel

Chairman

Charles D. Meyer

President/GM

Lincoln Saltdogs

