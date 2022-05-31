Goldeyes and Railroaders Postponed, Double Header Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB - Tuesday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Cleburne Railroaders has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, June 1st. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Tickets already purchased for Tuesday, May 31st can be exchanged for any remaining Goldeyes' regular season home game in 2022. Tickets purchased for June 1st will grant admission to both games of the double header.

