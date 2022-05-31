'Dogs Have Streak Snapped in Slugfest

Kansas City, Kansas - Hunter Clanin went 4-for-5 with two homers and two doubles, but the Lincoln Saltdogs allowed a franchise-record six homers in a 14-9 loss to the Kansas City Monarchs on a breezy night at Legends Field on Monday night.

Clanin became the first Saltdog with a multi-home run game in 2022, and opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the 1st inning. But Kansas City hit three homers in a four-run bottom-half of the inning and led the rest of the game.

Clanin hit another solo homer in the 3rd, while Matt Goodheart hit his first professional homer - a three-run shot in the 4th inning - that cut Lincoln's deficit to one. The Monarchs responded with runs in the 4th and 5th innings before Kevin Santa hit a three-run double in the 7th.

Eddy Martinez hit an RBI double in the 8th and later scored on an error, and Ryan Long hit a two-run homer in the 9th. The 'Dogs (11-4) finished with a season-high four homers as a team.

Jan Hernandez hit two homers for Kansas City (11-6), and Willie Abreu also hit two home runs. Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in the 1st and David Thompson had a two-run homer in the 3rd.

Tucker Smith allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings, while Sam Bragg allowed four runs over 3.1 innings. Josh Norwood allowed three runs over one inning in his 2022 debut.

Lincoln's five-game winning streak came to an end and for the first time in 2022 the 'Dogs lost a series opener.

Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

