Birds' Bats Go Quiet Late against Dogs

May 31, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to a five-run lead midway through the third inning but would be held without a hit for the rest of the contest as Chicago rallied to win 7-6 on Tuesday.

Angelo Altavilla opened the scoring in the second inning with a bases loaded single before Wyatt Ulrich delivered a three-run double. Ulrich would later score on a two-out hit by Ozzie Martinez, who was thrown out trying to reach second base.

Chicago got a run back in the home half of the second with a solo homerun but back-to-back doubles from Gavin LaValley and Trey Michalczewski reinstated the five-run lead.

The Dogs struck for three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh.

LaValley led the Sioux Falls offense with two hits while Ty Culbreth struck out six in 5.2 innings of work. The Birds are now 5-12 and look ahead to game two of the three-game series Wednesday night at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.