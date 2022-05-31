DockHounds Take Two on Memorial Day

May 31, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







GARY, IND. - The Lake Country DockHounds take two games against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Memorial Day, 4-3 and 6-0.

In the first game on May 30th, the DockHounds Lake Country won 4-3 in a close knit battle in Gary, Indiana.

Francisco Jimenez took the hill for the second time of the season, and pitched a six-inning, eight-strikeout game. He only allowed earned runs, and was backed by the DockHounds batting order.

In the first inning, Gabriel Noriega hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Daikan Yoh, the first run of the ball game. Tristen Carranza was driven in by an Aaron Takacs single in the second inning.

Sam Abbott scored off a solo home run in the next half inning, to make the score 2-1 DockHounds. The RailCats would score two more, but a Wilfredo Gimenez sac-fly in the sixth would be the winning run for the DockHounds.

In the second game, Lake Country started off their half of the second inning strong. On a 2-RBI single by Lamar Briggs, an error in the infield ended up scoring a third run which would be unearned. Takacs would plate the fourth run of the inning on a double.

A double by Gimenez brought in Blake Berry in the 6th to extend the lead for Lake Country, 5-0. Later in the inning, Takacs would drive in Gimenez to end the scoring, 6-0.

The game would end in a two-hit shutout defensively. Evan Kruczynski pitched a no-hitter through five innings, and struck out seven that evening. He would end up with the victory as the starter for Lake Country.

The DockHounds will wrap up their road trip against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.