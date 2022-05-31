RedHawks Acquire Former MLB Outfielder Rymer Liriano

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks acquired former MLB outfielder Rymer Liriano on Monday. Liriano reached the majors with the San Diego Padres (2014) and Chicago White Sox (2017) and has played a total of 59 games in the majors.

Liriano gives the RedHawks another outfielder on the roster after the team traded Will Zimmerman to Ottawa (Frontier League) and released Kevonte Mitchell on May 22. Liriano has played 1,440 career games in 14 seasons of professional baseball. He has played in ten seasons of affiliated-baseball from 2010-2019 (five in AAA, two in AA, three in A+, two in A, and one in A-) and has a career .262 AVG/.345 OBP /.419 SLUG with 437 extra-base hits and has stolen 246 bases.

Rymer was born on June 20, 1981 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Padres on July 3, 2007 and played his first affiliated-game with the organization in 2008. Liriano was named the 49th best prospect by Baseball America heading into the 2012 season and played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game that year. He made his major league debut with the Padres on August 11, 2014 and played in 38 games that season. In 2015, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and was later picked up on waivers by the Chicago White Sox in 2016 after being designated for assignment by Milwaukee. In 2017, Liriano played in 21 games for the White Sox and was not re-signed by the team after the season. His last affiliated-baseball game came in 2019 with the New York Mets organization. This year, Liriano played in 21 games with the Staten Island FerryHawks (Atlantic League) and hit .157 with three extra-base hits and three stolen bases.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-3) look to extend their win streak to ten as they take on the Kane County Cougars (10-5) tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois. The two clubs lead their respective divisions by at least one game. The RedHawks are 8-4 against the Cougars all time. LHP Tyler Grauer (1-0, 0.71 ERA) will start on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead tonight, in his second start of the season.

The RedHawks have not lost a game since Friday, May 20, and have outscored their opponents 54-32 in that time. This nine-game win streak is their longest since a 10-game streak from June 18-June 27, 2019. Fargo-Moorhead's longest such streak in 2021 was seven games and their longest in 2020 was eight games. The RedHawks are 24-6 in their last 30 regular season games going back to last season. The record for longest win streak in American Association history with a 15-game streak from July 3-July 18, 2010 (Pensacola Pelicans) and Fargo-Moorhead's longest win-streak in franchise history is 14 games, which was set in 2005 and matched in 2012. The RedHawks also have had two 13-game winning streaks, one in 1998 and one in 2005.

Fargo-Moorhead will play the next six games on the road, three at Kane County (10-5) and three at Milwaukee (8-7), before returning to Newman Outdoor Field for a nine-game homestand beginning on Tuesday, June 7.

