Goldeyes and Canaries Washed Away, Double Header Wednesday

May 17, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Tuesday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Sioux Falls Canaries has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a double header on Wednesday evening (May 18th) beginning at 5:35 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

