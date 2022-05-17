Monarchs Manage Second Win in a Row

May 17, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (2-2) came back from a three-run deficit in the third inning to win the first game of the series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (2-2) with a score of 6-4 late Tuesday evening.

The first inning was a pitcher's duel, but the RedHawks were the first to break the tie in the top of the second inning all thanks to a big fly from John Silviano (1-0). Sam Dexter tacked on one more run a few batters later with a scorching single (2-0).

Kansas City has trailed at one point in three out of the first four games, so this early deficit did not rattle the Monarchs one bit. Veteran Darnell Sweeney stepped up to the plate and sent his first home run of the season out to the "home run patio" in left field, bringing his team to within one (3-2). Fast forward two innings later and David Thompson played copycat by launching another Monarch home run to the patio to tie the game (3-3).

Both pitchers tossed a clean inning in the fourth, this inning being the last for Jon Harris. Harris would finish his first career start as a Monarch with 4IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, and 3 K's. His counterpart, Ryan Flores, fanned six Kansas City hitters, and did not allow any free passes. Flores exited after 5IP, 3H, and 3R.

C.J. Carter served as the first man in relief for starter Jon Harris. Carter made his first appearance for the club and battled adversity. After surrendering a double and two walks, the bases were loaded for the RedHawks. Carter refocused and dialed it in by getting two flyouts, and a ground ball to the first baseman to escape the jam.

The sixth inning is where the Monarchs made their move. Manager Joe Calfapietra's lineup rallied to put up three runs off of a double from Gabby Guerrero and a single by Matt Adams (6-3).

The RedHawks would make a run at a comeback, but came up short due to the stout bullpen of the Monarchs. Fargo got their fourth run of the game in the eighth inning from a Peter Maris double (6-4). After that the pitching for Kansas City tightened down to close out the game.

Jameson McGrane came in to work the final inning to earn his first save of the year. The lengthy righty faced four batters, only one reaching by way of error.

Game two against Fargo-Moorhead is tomorrow (5/18) at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

WP: Brock Gilliam (1-0)

LP: Davis Feldman (0-1)

S: Jameson McGrane (1)

Boxscore

LISTEN TO ALL MONARCHS GAMES LIVE ON THE MONARCHS BROADCAST NETWORK

May 17, 2022 - Kansas City Monarchs vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS - Darnell Sweeny goes deep for KC

May 17, 2022 - Kansas City Monarchs vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Legends Field, Kansas City, KS - Jameson MCGrane picking up the save

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.