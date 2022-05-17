Cougars Shut Down RailCats Bats in Series Opener

Geneva, IL - The Gary SouthShore RailCats were powerless against the Kane County Cougars on a rainy Tuesday evening as they dropped a 3-0 contest.

Kane County Ben Allison allowed just one hit over his eight innings, an Alec Olund double in the top of the eighth, and walked just one batter, Donivan Williams, in a winning effort. His start marks the longest for a Cougars pitcher this season.

Despite taking the loss, both RailCats pitchers that took the mound did everything they could to keep their team in the game. John Sheaks started off by tossing five innings, allowing just two runs, one earned, on five hits, walking just one and striking out three. Jack Eisenbarger entered in relief in the sixth inning and pitched three innings to go the rest of the way. He permitted one run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Cougars drew first blood in the first inning thanks to a bit of good fortune. Following an error, walk, and fielder's choice, a Jimmy Kerrigan single scored the game's first run.

Three innings later, the Kane County offense struck again. A double and single in back-to-back batters placed runners on the corners with one out but a foul pop out put the RailCats in a good spot to escape the jam. However, B.J. Lopez provided the two-out base hit to put the Cougars up 2-0.

Gary SouthShore finally got their offense going in the eighth inning through Olund's double. Chris Burgess then walked, and Olund advanced to third on a fly ball to right field to put runners on the corners, giving the RailCats a chance to do damage with the go-ahead run at-bat. Unfortunately, a hard-hit ball to third base turned into a double play to end the scoring threat.

The Cougars took full advantage in the bottom half of the frame and plated another insurance run. A Dylan Busby single brought Josh Rolette home after he doubled to push the Kane County lead to three and conclude the scoring.

The RailCats don't have to wait long to put the loss in the rearview mirror as they take the field once again at Northwest Medicine Field at 11:00 a.m. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network on Mixlr.

