Cougars Sign Former MLB Infielder Steve Lombardozzi

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielder Steve Lombardozzi today.

"We are thrilled to have Steve joining us," said Cougars Manager George Tsamis. "He has plenty of experience at the highest level. He can play anywhere on the field and is coming off of a tremendous season."

Lombardozzi signs with the Cougars after spending parts of five seasons in the major leagues with the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Miami Marlins. Lombardozzi comes from a baseball family as his dad Steve Lombardozzi, Sr. also had a five year career in the MLB.

The Edina, Minn. native was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 19th round of the 2008 MLB Draft and made his debut for the team in 2011 at the age of 22. Over his 291 MLB games Lombardozzi accumulated 796 at bats, 33 doubles and a .260 batting average. In 2021, he played in 119 games for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League while slashing an impressive .329/.440/.508 along with 16 home runs and 83 RBIs.

2022 Kane County Cougars Roster

RHP Ben Allison

RHP Jack Anderson

OF Nick Anderson

LHP Koby Bishop

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Dylan Busby

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

OF Ernie De La Trinidad

RHP Jack Fox

OF Tra Holmes

INF Sherman Johnson

OF Jimmy Kerrigan

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

INF Alexis Pantoja

OF Cornelius Randolph

RHP Ryan Richardson

C Josh Rolette

RHP Danny Taggart

RHP Ryan Tapani

RHP Vance Worley

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season and can be purchased online at kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.

