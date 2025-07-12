Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

In an absolute classic, the Aces survived a late push to defeat the Valkyries 104-102, snapping a 2-game losing streak :spades:

A'ja Wilson poured in 34 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK while Jackie Young dropped 30 PTS and dished out 6 AST to lead the charge!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







