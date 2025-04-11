Golden State Valkyries Announce United Airlines as Founding Partner

April 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and United Airlines announced today a multi-year partnership, establishing United Airlines as a founding partner and the Official Airline of the Valkyries. Through this partnership, United Airlines and the Valkyries will elevate women's sports and invest in communities throughout the Bay Area.

"United Airlines is committed to showing up by our side as we build the Valkyries both on and off the court," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Our shared commitment to building a better tomorrow with a focus on inclusion through education will allow us to create pathways for youth all while we enhance the fan experience."

United and the Valkyries will work together to connect communities across the Bay Area and provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences and programs for local young girls. These initiatives include:

"Soar with Her: Mentorship Program" - Empowers young girls by pairing them with professional athletes, coaches, and leaders from the Valkyries organization. This season-long mentorship program will give girls support and guidance, allowing them to envision their future as leaders while equipping them to soar to new heights in all aspects of life.

"Connecting Communities" - Grows the game by bringing together girls' youth basketball players from the Bay Area. Each season, United will provide a local youth basketball team with tickets to an upcoming Valkyries game, a meet-and-greet with a Valkyries player, and a basketball clinic at the Sephora Performance Center. This program will also send the Valkyries to a city in the U.S. to meet and scrimmage a local girls youth basketball team, which will deliver unique and educational experiences while growing women's sports. United will also donate $1 for each mile traveled by the Valkyries this season to a local community organization dedicated to getting more Bay Area girls involved in the game of basketball.

"We're proud to have this unique opportunity to support the growth of women's sports and make a lasting impact on youth sports programs in the San Francisco Bay Area," said United's Managing Director of Global Sponsorships Jennifer Entenman. "The Golden State Valkyries have demonstrated themselves to be committed to innovation and impact, and we're honored to become a founding partner of an organization that's generating so much excitement in the Bay Area."

To bring fans closer to the action, United Airlines and the Valkyries will collaborate on a social content series that will showcase the team during its inaugural season, providing fans with unprecedented access. United Airlines will welcome new Valkyries players as they touch down in the Bay Area, which will be showcased across social and digital channels.

United is the world's largest airline as well as the leading carrier out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), a domestic and global gateway. This summer, United will offer nearly 300 flights per day to 100 different destinations - the most since 2019 and more than any other airline in the Bay Area. As one of the Bay Area's largest employers, United hired more than 1,600 new team members in 2024 alone, including flight attendants, pilots, customer service representatives, baggage handlers and maintenance technicians to support the airline's growing operations at SFO, and expects to hire 1,200 more in 2025.

United Airlines joins a growing list of Valkyries Founding Partners, including CarMax, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, and Sephora.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.

