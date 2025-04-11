Big-Time Bucket: WNBA Scores Ally Financial as Official Banking Partner and Newest Changemaker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NEW YORK - Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), which holds the nation's largest digital-only bank and is a leading brand in women's sports, and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), have announced a multi-year partnership introducing Ally as a WNBA Changemaker and the official banking partner of the league.

"Ally has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to elevating women's sports in a way that drives real impact," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Their investment in the WNBA reflects shared goals for growing the game and expanding reach to more fans than ever before. As the WNBA continues to lead the way in women's sports, brands like Ally recognize the power of aligning with our league-not just as a business decision, but as a way to drive meaningful progress. I've admired Ally's commitment to women's sports and this partnership will help amplify the incredible talent, competition, and stories that make the WNBA so special."

As a WNBA Changemaker, Ally will focus on enhancing opportunities for fans to engage with the league and its stars, joining a collective of purpose-driven WNBA partners with a steadfast mission to empower women, girls and underrepresented groups through the power of sport.

"Partnering with the WNBA is more than just a sponsorship; it's a statement Ally has been intent on making for quite some time," said Ally Chief Marketing and PR Officer Andrea Brimmer. "We know from our relationships with multiple players and the Las Vegas Aces, that the W and its players are among the most popular and influential figures in American sports right now. Deepening our connection with the league gives Ally incredible new opportunities to grow our businesses as we work to elevate the WNBA fan experience together and shape this new era of women's sports."

As part of its new deal with the league, Ally will serve as the presenting partner of the WNBA's first-ever "Rivals Week," slated for Aug. 9-17, a time when the league's superstars and rising stars are in the spotlight, when teams compete for statement wins and playoff positioning, and fans rally for bragging rights. WNBA Rivals Week presented by Ally will highlight both classic and emerging rivalries between teams and players, as some of the league's superstars will go head-to-head in marquee matchups that define the intensity and passion of the league.

Rivals Week will tip off with two must-watch games on Saturday, Aug. 9 when the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (CBS) and the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries host their in-state rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA League Pass). Other key games across Rivals Week include a pair of rematches between the defending champion New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, who met in a memorable WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV last year (Aug. 10 on ABC; Aug. 16 on CBS), and a rematch of New York and the Las Vegas Aces, who battled for the title in 2023 (Aug. 13 on ESPN). The full slate of Rivals Week games can be found here.

Complementing its league partnership and pre-existing team deal with the Las Vegas Aces, Ally also signed a new player endorsement deal with UConn star and incoming WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers. Bueckers joins Breanna Stewart, of the New York Liberty, and Sydney Colson, of the Indiana Fever, on Ally's WNBA player roster.

Paige, Stewie and Syd teamed up for the first time to help Ally launch its That's A "Savings" Bucket! Sweepstakes. The national sweepstakes kicks off today and plays off the bank's popular "savings bucket" feature, offering fans a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the July 18-19 AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis and $5,000 toward their savings goals. Details can be found at www.ally.com/sweepstakes/wnba.

"Partnering with Ally is about more than just banking-it's about empowering people to make their money work smarter," said Bueckers. "As an athlete, I've learned that success isn't just about the game you play, but the opportunity and resources you get access to. Ally's commitment to helping more people make smart, informed banking decisions aligns with my own values, and I'm excited to use my platform to help others feel confident using the savings buckets to organize and achieve their savings goals."

Fans will continue to experience the collaboration in many other ways throughout the season, as Ally will serve as the presenting partner of WNBA All-Star Voting, debut a fan activation at WNBA Live, and be the logo patch partner of the WNBA All-Star Game jerseys.

Ally's partnership with the WNBA will also contribute significantly to the brand's unprecedented 50/50 Pledge, an initiative Ally launched to reach parity across its paid media spend in women's and men's sports that has played a major role in Ally's emergence as a true market mover in women's sports. Ally will now integrate into the WNBA's best-in-class media coverage as part of this relationship, investing with the league's current and future broadcast partners as part of its media commitment. The deal advances Ally's goal to reach parity with its paid media spending, positioning the company to hit 50/50 in 2026, a full year ahead of schedule.

Sweepstakes Details

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins 9:00 a.m. ET on 4/11/25 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/15/25. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are at least 18 and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. GRAND PRIZE WINNER MUST TRAVEL JULY 18-19, 2025. Visit http://www.Ally.com/Sweepstakes/WNBA to enter & for Official Rules including full details, eligibility restrictions, odds and limitations. Void where prohibited.

