Connecticut Sun Announce Walgreens as Official Retail Wellness Partner and Jersey Patch Sponsor for 2025 Season

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce Walgreens as the team's Official Retail Wellness Partner and Jersey Patch Sponsor for the 2025 season. This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to women's health and supporting women and girls at all stages of life, from puberty to prenatal and post-partum to menopause and beyond. As the Jersey Patch Sponsor, Walgreens will have its logo prominently displayed on the Sun's jerseys throughout the 2025 season.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Walgreens will sponsor the Sun's "Game Action Givebacks" initiative, Sun Assists, which ties a donation to every assist made by a Sun player. In 2024, the Connecticut Sun donated $10,000 through the program to support Walgreens' community partner, Vitamin Angels, a non-profit that focuses on women's maternal health. Walgreens and the Sun look forward to continuing this impactful initiative during the 2025 season. "Walgreens continued partnership with the Connecticut Sun reflects our shared dedication to giving back and creating positive change," said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, President of Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Office. "Together, through our collaborative fundraising efforts, we aim to make a tangible and lasting impact in the community and help Sun fans and beyond live more joyful lives through better health."

Additionally, Walgreens community-driven efforts with the Sun will include a variety of activations throughout the season. As the presenting sponsor of three community events focused on women's wellness, Walgreens will bring awareness and access to health services and solutions for women across Connecticut. The partnership will also feature seven concourse table activations during home games at Mohegan Sun Arena, where fans can engage with Walgreens to learn about wellness products and how they can improve their overall health.

A key part of this collaboration will also include the launch of a player-driven content series highlighting topics related to women's wellness advocacy. With a focus on subjects like maternal health and wellness, these stories will feature Sun players discussing their personal experiences and advocating for change in the wellness space.

"We are excited to welcome Walgreens back as a partner for the 2025 season, especially as our Jersey Patch Sponsor," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "Walgreens and the Connecticut Sun share a commitment to women's health and well-being. We look forward to collaborating with them to provide our fans and community with greater access to resources and wellness products that make them feel seen, valued, and supported."

