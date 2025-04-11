Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, USC's Kiki Iriafen, LSU's Aneesah Morrow and TCU's Hailey Van Lith Headline Prospects to Attend WNBA Draft 2025 Presented by State Farm

April 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







- ESPN to Air Draft on Monday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET,

Preceded by WNBA Countdown Presented by Google at 7 p.m. ET -

- Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony to Be Followed by Iconic WNBA "Orange Carpet" Event and Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York -

- Dallas Wings to Select First, Followed by Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics -

NEW YORK - Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, USC forward Kiki Iriafen, LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and TCU guard Hailey Van Lith headline the list of 16 prospects who will attend the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm ® on Monday, April 14 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft, along with a special edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET), will also be available live on the ESPN App.

The other prospects who will be in attendance are guard Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama), guard Sonia Citron (Notre Dame), forward Sania Feagin (South Carolina) guard Aziaha James (NC State), center Dominique Malonga (Lyon ASVEL/France), guard Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina), guard Saniya Rivers (NC State), guard-forward Madison Scott (Ole Miss), guard Shyanne Sellers (Maryland), forward Ajša Sivka (Tarbes Gespe Bigorre/Slovenia), and guard Serena Sundell (Kansas State).

As determined by the WNBA Draft Lottery 2025 presented by State Farm held on Nov. 17, the Dallas Wings own the top pick in the draft. The Seattle Storm has the second pick, and the Washington Mystics own the third and fourth selections. The league's first expansion team in 17 years, the Golden State Valkyries, will select fifth.

The formal tip-off of the draft-night festivities will take place when the invited prospects showcase their personalities and unique fashion styles on the WNBA's iconic "Orange Carpet." Earlier that day, the prospects will visit the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony to celebrate the draft.

Here is a closer look at the prospects who will be attending the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm.

Georgia Amoore (Kentucky / Australia): A 5-6 guard from Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, Amoore joined Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in Division I women's history with 2,300 career points and 800 assists. She finished her college career at Kentucky this season after spending four years at Virginia Tech, where she helped the Hokies to the 2023 Final Four. Amoore is a two-time AP All-America pick, including Second Team honors this year, and was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard in 2024 and 2025. She ranked third in the country this season with 6.9 assists per game to go with 19.6 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field, all career highs.

Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama): The 6-0 guard from Birmingham, Ala., was a semifinalist for the 2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the top shooting guard in the country and, for the second straight season, an All-SEC First Team selection after again pacing the Crimson Tide in scoring. She ranked eighth in the SEC this year with 18.2 points per game, equaled her career-high average of 6.3 rebounds and contributed 3.9 assists. Barker set the Alabama single-game scoring record with 45 points against Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Paige Bueckers (Connecticut): Bueckers capped her career by leading UConn to the 2025 national championship and was the winner of the Wade Trophy as the National Player of the Year. The 6-0 guard led the Huskies to the Final Four in each of the four seasons she played and to the national championship game in 2022. In 2020-21, she was the first freshman to earn the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year honors. A three-time AP All-America First Team selection and three-time Big East Player of the Year (2021, 2024, 2025), Bueckers twice won the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard (2021, 2025). She finished her career averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Sonia Citron (Notre Dame): A 6-1 guard, Citron was an AP All-America Honorable Mention choice this season, when she averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while helping the Irish reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the fourth time in her career. The versatile Citron also was a f inalist for the Cheryl Miller Award as the nation's best small forward and was named to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team. For her career, Citron averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Sania Feagin (South Carolina): A 6-3 forward from Ellenwood, Ga., Feagin was an SEC All-Defensive Team selection this season and a semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's best power forward. She ranked seventh in the SEC with 1.5 blocks per game and contributed career-highs of 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. In her four-year career, Feagin played in four NCAA Final Fours and helped the Gamecocks to two national titles and an overall record of 144-7.

Kiki Iriafen (USC): A unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection and an AP All-America Third Team choice this season, Iriafen excelled in her first campaign at USC after three seasons with Stanford. The 6-3 forward from Los Angeles averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and shot 49.0% from the field while helping the Trojans win the Big Ten title and reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. She was a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's best power forward this season after winning the award in 2024.

Aziaha James (NC State): A 5-10 guard from Virginia Beach, Va., James capped her career in 2025 by earning All-ACC First Team honors for the second straight season. In addition, she was an AP All-America Honorable Mention pick and was among the 15 players on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award as the National Player of the Year. James paced NC State in scoring in each of her final two seasons, averaging 16.8 points per game last year when she led the Wolfpack to the Final Four, and a career-best 17.9 this season when she also contributed 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Dominique Malonga (Lyon ASVEL / France): A 6-6 center who will turn 20 in November, Malonga was the youngest member of France's 2024 Olympic team that earned a silver medal at the Paris Games. After becoming a viral sensation when she dunked at age 16, the Cameroon-born Malonga has gone on to play professionally in France, including this season with Lyon ASVEL of the Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the top French pro league, where she was a teammate of fellow 2025 draft prospect Justé Jocyté.

Aneesah Morrow (LSU): The 6-1 forward is a three-time AP All-America pick, including a Second Team selection this season. She won the Katrina McClain Award as the nation's top power forward this season after being a finalist for the 2024 Cheryl Miller Award as the best small forward. The Chicago native finished her career with two seasons at LSU, helping the Tigers to the Elite Eight both years, after previously starring at DePaul. Morrow twice led the nation in rebounds per game - with 13.5 this season and 13.8 in 2022. Morrow paced all Division I players in double-doubles (30) this season and was sixth in the SEC with 18.7 points per game. She ranks third in Division I history with 1,714 career rebounds and is one of only two players (Courtney Paris) to record at least 100 double-doubles.

Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina): A 5-9 guard from Oceanside, Calif., Paopao was a two-time All-Pac 12 First Team pick at Oregon before transferring to South Carolina, where she helped the Gamecocks win a national title in 2024 and reach the national championship game this season. In the 2023-24 season, her first at South Carolina, Paopao led all Division I players in three-point shooting percentage (46.8) and was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard.

Saniya Rivers (NC State): Rivers completed her career as an All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Defensive Team selection in both 2024 and 2025. The 6-1 guard from Wilmington, N.C., also was the 2023 ACC Sixth Player of the Year in her first season at NC State. After beginning her career at South Carolina, where, as a freshman reserve, she helped the Gamecocks win the 2022 national championship, Rivers guided NC State to the Final Four in 2024, when she averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and a team-high 2.1 steals per game. In 2024-25, Rivers contributed 11.9 points and career highs of 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Madison Scott (Ole Miss): Scott paced Ole Miss with 11.8 points and 3.7 assists per game this season, helping the Rebels reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons. The 6-2 guard-forward from Indian Head, Md., is a three-time All-SEC pick, including a selection to the Second Team this season. In addition, she was twice selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Scott ranks among the top 10 players in eight statistical categories in Ole Miss history, including games played (155). She became just the fourth player in program history to record 1,600 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Shyanne Sellers (Maryland): Sellers leaves Maryland ranked second in program history for free throw percentage (83.0), third in total assists (523) and 12th in points (1,676). This season, the 6-2 guard from Aurora, Ohio, was an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection and, for the third straight year, an All-Big Ten First Team choice by the media. She also was a semifinalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's best shooting guard after averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Her father, Brad, was an NBA first-round draft pick in 1986.

Ajša Sivka (Tarbes Gespe Bigorre / Slovenia): The 6-3 power forward recently played on the Senior National Team and U20 team for her native Slovenia. As a professional, she spent the past season with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre of Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the top professional league in France. In July 2023, Sivka represented Slovenia at the FIBA U18 Women's European Championship in Konya, Turkey, and helped Slovenia win the gold medal with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game win over France.

Serena Sundell (Kansas State): This season, the 6-2 guard from Maryville, Mo., paced all Division I players with 262 total assists and 7.3 assists per game, both career highs. An All-Big 12 First Team pick in 2024 and 2025, Sundell capped her four-year Kansas State career as an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection and a semifinalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard. The Wildcats' points leader in 2025, she set career highs with 508 total points and 14.1 points per game.

Hailey Van Lith (TCU): This season, her first at TCU, Van Lith became the first player in NCAA history to make the Elite Eight with three different programs (Louisville, LSU and TCU). In addition, the 5-9 guard from Wenatchee, Wash., averaged 17.9 points and 5.4 assists per game and became the first player ever named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. Van Lith was an AP All-America Third Team choice and a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year honor this season, when she joined Georgia Amoore and Katie Dinnebier as the only Division I players with at least 600 points and 200 assists. She averaged 15.2 points and 3.4 assists per game during her career.

The list of prospects invited to WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm, as well as the broader list of overall prospects, includes international players who have participated in NBA- and FIBA-led events during their basketball journeys. Amoore took part in the 2019 NBA Academy and NCAA Next Generation Showcase. Sivka was among the 40 top high school-age prospects from 25 countries who participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global girls camp held in Phoenix as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024. Other current international prospects include Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (Canada; 2019 NBA Academy and NCAA Next Generation Showcase and 2019 BWB Global), guard Marine Dursus (France; 2024 BWB Women's Global) and forward Annika Soltau (Germany; 2022 BWB Europe).

Eleven former Basketball Without Borders participants have advanced to the WNBA, including Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB Global 2019), Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics; Canada; BWB Global 2019), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016), Jade Melbourne (Washington; Australia; BWB Global 2020) and Nika Muhl (Seattle; Croatia; BWB Europe 2018 and BWB Global 2019).

Below summarizes the players invited to attend the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm.

Name School/Country Position Height

Georgia Amoore Kentucky/Australia Guard 5-6

Sarah Ashlee Barker Alabama / USA Guard 6-0

Paige Bueckers Connecticut / USA Guard 6-0

Sonia Citron Notre Dame / USA Guard 6-1

Sania Feagin South Carolina / USA Forward 6-3

Kiki Iriafen USC / USA Forward 6-3

Aziaha James NC State / USA Guard 5-10

Dominique Malonga Lyon ASVEL/France Center 6-6

Aneesah Morrow LSU / USA Forward 6-1

Te-Hina Paopao South Carolina / USA Guard 5-9

Saniya Rivers NC State / USA Guard 6-1

Madison Scott Ole Miss / USA Guard-Forward 6-2

Shyanne Sellers Maryland / USA Guard 6-2

Ajša Sivka Tarbes Gespe Bigorre / Slovenia Forward 6-3

Serena Sundell Kansas State / USA Guard 6-2

Hailey Van Lith TCU / USA Guard 5-9

