Valkyries 2025 WNBA Draft Preview
April 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries will have the 5th, 17th and 29th picks of the 2025 Draft, Presented by CarMax, on April 14. The 2025 WNBA Draft has three rounds, with 12 picks in the first round and 13 picks in the second and third rounds. In order for a player to be eligible for the draft, domestic players must be a graduating college senior OR turning 22 years old during the year they're declaring - international players have to be at least 20 years old.
PRE-DRAFT TRADE DEADLINE
In the WNBA Draft, there are no draft day trades as the day prior - April 13, 2025 - is the pre-draft trade deadline. Teams are allowed to make trades involving 2025 draft picks until 2 p.m. PST. Following that deadline, the picks the Valkyries have are where they will select on Monday.
WNBA DRAFT
Monday, April 14 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.
WATCH: ESPN
VALKYRIES DRAFT WATCH PARTY
Beginning at 3 p.m. on draft day, the Valkyries will host a draft watch party in Thrive City outside Chase Center. There will be tons of activations, including lawn games, giveaways, Valkyries Photo ops, etc. The acrobatic trampoline slam dunk team, Nitro Dunk, will showcase their talents and DJ Christie will mix up the tunes.
