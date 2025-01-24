Goaltender Colby Muise Called up to ECHL Adirondack; Rivermen Make Further Roster Moves

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week that goaltender Colby Muise had accepted a call-up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. At the same time, the Rivermen have completed a trade with the Macon Mayhem sending forward Zach Nazzarett to the Mayhem in exchange for future considerations. Finally, the Rivermen today have signed goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez.

Colby Muise accepted his first call-up to the ECHL this week. A native of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, Muise has been the key netminder for the Rivermen this season. Muise has started in 24 games this season with Peoria, boasting a 17-3-1-2 record. Muise leads all SPHL netminders in wins (17), goals-against-average (1.81), and shutouts (5). Muise is currently in his first North American professional season and second season playing professionally.

Zach Nazzarett was traded to the Macon Mayhem this week in exchange for future considerations, he is the second Rivermen player to be traded to the Mayhem this week. Nazzarett is averaging a point-per-game, boasting 23 points (eight goals, fifteen assists) in 23 games played. A native of Cheektowaga, New York, Nazzarett is in his second season in the SPHL, though still a statistical rookie as he only played in six games with the Fayetteville Marksmen during the 2023-24 campaign.

Finally, Peoria has signed goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez in the wake of Muise's call-up to the ECHL. Gonzalez, a native of Davison, Michigan, is currently in his second season with the Motor City Rockers in the FPHL. This year, Gonzalez has garnered a 3.73 goals-against-average while boasting a .922 save percentage along with two shutouts this season for the Rockers. Before starting his professional career, Gonzalez played for five years at the NCAA-Division III level with Chatham University.

The Peoria Rivermen will be hosting the Birmingham Bulls for a Hat Trick weekend of games at the Peoria Civic Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday is Star Wars Night, along with Rivermen Jersey Giveaway Night to the first 1000 fans. Saturday is set for Yellowstone Night and will feature a Rivermen stocking cap giveaway to the first 1000 fans. Sunday is another Sunday Family Fun Day and will feature special kids' tickets for the upper bowl, pregame kids-fest, and a post-game skate with the team. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Friday and Saturday, 3:15 pm on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased by calling 309-676-1040.

