Mayhem Dominate Storm at Home

January 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem bucked up against the Quad City Storm on country night, completing a 4-0 shutout win.

The Mayhem returned to the coliseum after a three-game road trip tonight needing a win. While no goals were scored in the first period, Macon was creating plenty of chances, thanks in large part to the newly acquired Yaroslav Yevdokimov. The defense was on their game as well, tasked with keeping the Storm off the scoreboard, especially with the league's leading scorer Leif Mattson in town.

The Storm turned to dust as the Mayhem put three on the board during the second period. Yevdokimov thought he had his first goal of his SPHL career, but it was later overturned after a conversation with the goal judge. However, he was able to score a confirmed goal at 9:14 to open the scoring. Just five minutes later, Conor Witherspoon wanted to join in the party and scored Macon's second of the period on a great feed from Dustin Perillat. Three minutes after that, Nicholas Favaro was welcomed into the goal-scoring club as he scored on a perfect rebound from a Jake Raleigh shot to make it 3-0.

In the third, the Mayhem held of the Storm's attempts to get back in the game, as Yevdokimov scored his second of the night nearly eight minutes into the frame to make it a 4-0 game. The Storm began to seek vengeance as there was fights galore. In the third period alone, the game saw 29 minutes of penalties after only two entering the final period. Bailey Brkin completed the shutout with 24 saves against his former team to earn his sixth win of the season, as Dave Pszenyczny's Mayhem took down his former team as well.

The Mayhem face off against the Quad City Storm tomorrow night for Star Wars Night on January 25th at 6:00pm at the Macon Coliseum. Guarantee your seats at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.