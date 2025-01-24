Ice Bears Make Series of Transactions

January 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears announced a series of transactions Friday afternoon ahead of Friday night's home game against Huntsville. Earlier in the week, head coach John Gurskis confirmed at the Ice Bears Coach's Show on Tuesday that forward Tyler Williams has been loaned to the Reading Royals in the ECHL and forward Daryk Dubé-Plouffe has been placed on team suspension after accepting an offer to play overseas in Germany.

Williams leads all Ice Bears with ten goals, 19 assists and 29 points. He assisted on Derek Osik's opening goal on Sunday in the Ice Bears' 3-2 shootout win over Peoria. Dubé-Plouffe had five goals and 12 assists in 27 games for Knoxville this season.

Subsequently, Knoxville has signed forward Logan Coomes to a standard player contract and activated defenseman Kyle Soper from the injured reserve. Soper was acquired by Knoxville last season and appeared in seven games before returning this season. He has four assists in 16 games for Knoxville this year and last appeared on Dec. 14 at Roanoke. Coomes appeared in four games for Knoxville last season, scoring a goal and adding two assists. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 45 career SPHL games. He has also played 38 ECHL games, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

In addition, Knoxville has traded the rights of forward Justin Cmunt to Roanoke for future considerations. Cmunt was acquired via trade from Macon last season and appeared in 16 games for the Ice Bears. He was placed on Knoxville's protected list and spent the first half of this season playing in Italy.

The Ice Bears host Huntsville Friday and Saturday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.