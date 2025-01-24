Girduckis Called up to ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that defenseman Aidan Girduckis has been called up by the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters. Additionally, the team has officially signed forward Justin Cmunt after acquiring him in a trade from Knoxville on January 23. Cmunt will wear number 82 for Roanoke.

Girduckis joined the Dawgs last season from Chatham University (NCAA-DIII), where he played for four seasons after transferring from Robert Morris University (NCAA-DI). In his 12 regular season games with Roanoke in 2023-2024, he registered four assists and notched a +11 plus/minus rating. He added two points in five postseason games. This season, Girduckis has recorded one goal, four assists, 17 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating in 25 games played for the Dawgs. In 77 career games for Chatham, the six-foot-four defenseman had five goals, 27 assists, and 79 penalty minutes. Before his college career, the Ontario native played three seasons of junior hockey in the OJHL (Wellington Dukes) and CCHL (Carleton Place Canadians). Girduckis had started training camp this fall with the ECHL's Indy Fuel before being released on October 16, and will now have the chance to make his ECHL debut with Tahoe.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home tonight against the Fayetteville Marksmen for Mighty Dawgs Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

