Marksmen Add Grimshaw, Mercurio

January 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the addition of forwards Trent Grimshaw and Mike Mercurio Friday.

Grimshaw, 25, has appeared in 25 games this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Macon Mayhem, and has recorded 11 points (5g+6a).

The Saline, Mich., native played four seasons at SUNY-Oswego in upstate New York before turning pro, and put up 28 points (10g+18a) in 55 games in college.

Mercurio, 24, is in his fourth professional season, and joins the Marksmen with experience in both the FPHL and the SPHL.

The New Hartford, New York, product has spent time with the Knoxville Ice Bears, Vermillion County Bobcats and Quad City Storm in the SPHL, totaling 16 points (10g+6a) in 66 games.

Additionally, Mercurio has over a point-per-game pace in the FPHL with 89 points (28g+61a) in 79, and joins the Marksmen after a 2-game stint with the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Prior to that, he was a member of the Watertown Wolves, and served as an Alternate Captain last season.

Grimshaw, Mercurio and the Marksmen will face off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Roanoke Friday before returning to home ice on Star Wars Night at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

Single-game tickets to Star Wars Night and all remaining 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.