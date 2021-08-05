Goaltender Billy Christopoulos Is Back in the Pond

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

The 27-year-old returns to the Walleye after having a breakout season in 2019-20, when he went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .932 SVP for Toledo. That year he was named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team while also winning Goaltender of the Month honors in February of that year. This past season, Christopoulos went 11-5-1 with the Indy Fuel while sporting a 2.29 GAA and .914 SVP. He also made his AHL debut during the season by skating in five contests for the Rochester Americans with a 1-1-0 record.

"Billy has proven he can be an elite goaltender at the ECHL level. He competes and works each day to get better. He gained valuable experience last season by getting to play games in the AHL. We are excited to have Billy back in a Walleye uniform where he performed extremely well in the 2019-20 season. Head Coach Dan Watson

From 2015-2019, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 SVP. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (2017-2018) in which he also scored career-bests in wins with 23, a 2.06 GAA and .922 SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back-to-back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

