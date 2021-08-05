Swamp Rabbits Finalists for Five ECHL Honors

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have been named finalists for multiple 2020-21 Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, which will be presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.

Greenville sees five total nominations for awards, including four team-wide awards and one individual honor.

"We are honored to be nominated by the ECHL for this team's dedication to building the Swamp Rabbits brand and reputation throughout Greenville and the entire league," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. "Our organization is working hard to become one of the premier organizations in the ECHL."

The team earned nominations for their outreach and community involvement, being named a finalist for Community Service Team of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

"Being a member of the Greenville community is extremely important to us," said Director of Corporate and Community Tim Vieira. "We take great pride in our relationships with our partners, and we look forward to continuing to make an impact, together, in the community.

The game day experience and providing fans with top value and entertainment has been a priority for the Swamp Rabbits organization, and the team has received nominations for Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year and Theme Night of the Year.

Along with the team's nominations, the ECHL recognized Account Executive Hanna Tyree as Sales Rookie of the Year.

"Creating an experience to remember is one thing, but combining that experience with affordable, top-value ticketing is what we strive for every day," said Director of Ticket Sales Tyler Sanford. "It is rewarding to see our entire sales staff recognized for their hard work, and we couldn't be prouder of Hanna for excelling in her role."

