Admirals Sign Virginia Native Rhodes for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed defenseman Kyle Rhodes to a contract for the upcoming season.

Rhodes is now the seventh player to sign with Norfolk for the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old defenseman is a native of Powhatan, VA, and grew up going to Admirals games at Norfolk Scope.

Rhodes joins the Admirals after spending the 2020-21 season with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc and the South Carolina Stingrays. Rhodes played in just six games with the Stingrays, but played in 21 games with Huntsville, putting up 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists).

After sitting out the 2019-20 season, the 6'2, 210-pounder played in 50 games with the Tulsa Oilers, corralling 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists). His 11 goals led all Oilers defenseman that season.

Kyle Rhodes, shown above, led all Tulsa defenseman in goals during the 2018-29 season (11)

Before joining the Oilers, Rhodes enjoyed four seasons at the junior hockey level. In his final season, he led the Sudbury Wolves as captain scoring 10 goals and pulling in 14 assists. Over the course of his junior hockey career, he played in 220 games with the Wolves and the Guelph Storm.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

