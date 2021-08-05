Garrett Klotz Signs Back with Rush for Third Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the offseason that veteran enforcer Garrett Klotz has signed back for his fourth stint with the Rush.

Klotz returned to the Black Hills last season following a lone year with the division rival Utah Grizzlies. In his second full season with the squad, the 6'6", 250-pound forward logged 52 games, earning a pair of goals, 4 assists, and 6 points along with 65 PIM.

"Garrett is a veteran and another player that will be leaned on for leadership. He has a reputation as a big, strong, tough player that plays hard. Sometimes he plays a little too hard, but I believe he could be a force with his size," remarked Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt. "Garrett wants to work hard on and off the ice to continue his career. I look for him to prove that this season."

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Rapid City for another Season. I consider Rapid my home, I love this city, the fans and the community," Klotz shared. "The Season can't start soon enough. I'm eager to get on the ice with my teammates and start working towards our goal of making the Playoffs, and hopefully a run to the Kelly Cup Final!"

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Klotz enters his 14th season of professional hockey. His career has primarily taken place in North America with stops in the AHL, ECHL, and CHL, in addition to one season in England in the EIHL. In his ECHL career, Klotz has amassed 282 games, 20 goals, 31 assists, and 51 points, and 756 PIM with Utah, Rapid City, Elmira, Kansas City, Greenville, Wichita, Indy, Quad City, and Jacksonville. Over the past 12 seasons of his career, Klotz has appeared in 595 games with 44 goals, 63 assists, and 107 points, along with 1,415 PIM. In 2014 as a member of the Allen Americans, he won the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup as a Central Hockey League Champion. Prior to turning pro, Klotz played three seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and the Red Deer Rebels, earning 10 points with 229 PIM in 150 games. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft (3rd Rd-#66).

