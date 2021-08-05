Forward Abbott Girduckis Returns for Second Season in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis

Jacksonville Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Abbott Girduckis for the 2021-22 season.

Girduckis, 26, returns for a second season in Jacksonville after logging 35 points (12g, 23a) in 47 games played last season with the Icemen. Girduckis recorded four three-point performances last season and netted a hat trick on April 10 against Florida.

Girduckis posted 34 points (15g, 19a) in 49 games played with the Toledo Walleye during his rookie campaign in 2019-20. The Icemen acquired Girduckis from Toledo following a trade in June of 2020. In addition, Girduckis made nine appearances with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2019-20 as well.

The 6-2 190-pound forward totaled 93 points (30g, 63a) in four collegiate seasons at R.I.T. The Belleville, Ontario resident won an AHA conference title with R.I.T. in 2016.

Girduckis joins fellow forward Ara Nazarian and defenseman Jacob Friend as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

