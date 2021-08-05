Oilers Add Rookie Forward Jack Doremus

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Jack Doremus.

Doremus, 24, spent the last four seasons with the prestigious University of Denver, producing 10 points (4G, 6A) in 62 games with the Pioneers - earning an NCHC conference championship in the process.

"Jack is another big body for the lineup," said head coach Rob Murray. "He skates really well, he has a heavy shot and he can play down the middle or out on the wing. Jack comes from a strong hockey background and played at one of the best college programs in the country."

The 6'1, 185 lbs. forward played his junior hockey in the USHL, logging 41 points (22G, 19A) through 112 games in America's top junior league.

The Aspen, CO native has a deep hockey background. His brother Daniel also played at Denver before starting a successful pro career, appearing both in the AHL and ECHL after winning a national title with the Pioneers. His brother Tyler also played collegiately.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.

