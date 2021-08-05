Oilers Add Rookie Forward Jack Doremus
August 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Jack Doremus.
Doremus, 24, spent the last four seasons with the prestigious University of Denver, producing 10 points (4G, 6A) in 62 games with the Pioneers - earning an NCHC conference championship in the process.
"Jack is another big body for the lineup," said head coach Rob Murray. "He skates really well, he has a heavy shot and he can play down the middle or out on the wing. Jack comes from a strong hockey background and played at one of the best college programs in the country."
The 6'1, 185 lbs. forward played his junior hockey in the USHL, logging 41 points (22G, 19A) through 112 games in America's top junior league.
The Aspen, CO native has a deep hockey background. His brother Daniel also played at Denver before starting a successful pro career, appearing both in the AHL and ECHL after winning a national title with the Pioneers. His brother Tyler also played collegiately.
The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.
Season, group and flex tickets are on sale NOW! Call or text the Oilers office at 918-632-7825 to experience Tulsa's hardest-hitting and longest-running pro sports tradition.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 5, 2021
- Oilers Add Rookie Forward Jack Doremus - Tulsa Oilers
- Garrett Klotz Signs Back with Rush for Third Season - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Billy Christopoulos Is Back in the Pond - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Abbott Girduckis Returns for Second Season in Jacksonville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Ink Forward Nick Hutchison - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Sign Virginia Native Rhodes for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Finalists for Five ECHL Honors - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Defenseman Myles McGurty and Forward Tyler Poulsen for 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Add Rookie Forward Jack Doremus
- April 9 at Wichita rescheduled to December 27 at Wichita
- Oilers Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players
- Oilers Complete Future Considerations Deal
- Equipment Managers Recognized with Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey