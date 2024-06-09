Giants Silence Ports' Bats in 7-1 Loss

June 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Giants took game five by a score of 7-1 on Saturday night, setting up a series-deciding showdown on Sunday. The Ports will aim to win the series while San Jose will try to salvage a split.

The Giants struck early and kept the Ports bats quiet. San Jose got to Ports starter Jefferson Jean on a walk and a pair of doubles to go up 2-0 in the first. They'd tack on one more in the second on a sac fly from Bryce Eldridge for a 3-0 lead.

San Jose would get two more to expand their lead to 5-0 on a Scott Bandura double in the fourth. The Ports got one back in the sixth when Myles Naylor hit a rocket to center with the bases loaded for a sac fly to make it 5-1. But the Giants would get a double-play off the bat of catcher Carlos Amaya - who had Stockton's only extra base hit of the night - to end the inning.

The Giants would put the game out of reach with two more runs in the ninth to go up 7-1. The Ports were held to three hits on the night, while San Jose put up 11.

UP NEXT

Game six is scheduled for a 2:09 first pitch, with the Giants Josh Bostick (0-4, 6.11) going up against the Ports Jackson Finley (0-4, 6.59).

Kids can run the bases after Sunday's game, presented By Amy L Scriven DDS, and it's a Bark in the Park Day, where fans can bring their furry friends to Banner Island Ballpark!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

