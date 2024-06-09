Quakes Earn Split, Win Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored two in their final at-bat on Sunday, downing the Visalia Rawahide by a final of 6-5 at LoanMart Field.

The win for Rancho earns them a split of the six-game series and brings them to within 2 Â1/2 games of first-place Lake Elsinore, now with nine to play in the first half.

Samuel Munoz tied the game with an RBI single off Visalia reliever Alexis Liebano in the eighth. Liebano then unloaded a wild pitch, scoring Logan Wagner from third with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Leading 6-5 in the ninth, Felix Cabrera (2-1) got pulled after walking Cole Roberts on a 3-2 pitch with two outs. Callum Wallace was summoned into the game and needed just one pitch, as he got Anderdson Rojas on a grounder to second, ending the affair and notching his first save of the year.

Jordan Thompson helped put the Quakes into the lead, as he smashed his team-leading eighth homer of the year in the first.

Rancho had leads of 3-0 and 4-3, only to see Visalia tie the game on two occasions and eventually take a 5-4 lead in the seventh.

Rancho finished with just six hits on the day, three of which came in the decisive eighth inning.

River Ryan gave the Quakes two perfect innings, striking out three, as part of a rehab assignment. It was Ryan's first appearance with the Quakes since 2022.

The Quakes (26-29) will take Monday off, then send right-hander Alex Makarewich (0-1) to the mound on Tuesday night in Fresno. The Grizzlies will counter with Alberto Pacheco at 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

