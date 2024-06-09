Rawhide Rip Quakes on Saturday

June 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide won for the third time in five games at LoanMart Field, as they dealt Rancho's playoff hopes a blow with an 11-4 win over the Quakes on Saturday night.

The loss for the Quakes, coupled with Lake Elsinore's win on Saturday night in San Bernardino, gives the Storm a three-game lead over the Quakes with just ten to play in the first half.

The Rawhide broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth, posting three runs against reliever David Tiburcio (2-1) to take the lead for good.

Visalia eventually built that lead as high as eight runs, thanks to big nights from Jackson Feltner and Jefferson Pena, who each had four hits and combined for seven runs scored.

The Quakes got a great night from Wilman Diaz, who crushed his first homer of the year off Visalia starter and eventual winner Wilkin Paredes (1-2) and drove in all four Rancho runs.

The Quakes (24-28) are scheduled to start River Ryan on the mound on Sunday, as the Quakes and Rawhide play the final game of the six-game series. Visalia will throw lefty Adonys Perez (1-3), with game time set for 2pm.

Sunday is the final U.S. Bank Youth Baseball Clinic of the year, with registration set for 9am and the clinic to begin at 10am. The game will follow at 2pm and kids will Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

