Wild Afternoon In Modesto Results In Another 10-Inning Thriller And Series Win For Fresno, 11-6

June 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (33-23) vanquished the Modesto Nuts (37-18) 11-6 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon from John Thurman Field. For the third consecutive contest, Fresno beat Modesto in 10 innings, giving the Grizzlies a crucial series win. The wild finale resulted in the longest game via frames (10, done six times) and time (3 hours and 22 minutes) for Fresno. The Grizzlies moved to 5-2 in extras, their fifth straight triumph with free baseball. Fresno also improved on the road to 7-1 in day games, 5-1 on Sundays, 7-0 when a contest lasts exactly or over 2 hours and 40 minutes and 20-7 against the California League North Division. Fresno now sits 4.5 games back of Modesto with nine contests left to play in the first half.

The Grizzlies roared ahead 4-0 in the top of the third, their eighth time scoring first in their last nine games. Nick Gile blooped a single in center, plating EJ Andrews Jr., who reached on an error. Then, Andy Perez ripped a two-RBI double to left-center, adding Caleb Hobson (single) and Gile. Finally, Perez raced home on a Braylen Wimmer RBI double to right. The Nuts crept back with two runs, one in the bottom of the third and another in the sixth. Lazaro Montes mustered a groundout to second and blasted a solo shot to right. It was Montes' third homer of the series and 12th clout of the year.

In the top of the seventh, Fresno extended their advantage to 6-2 when Gile laced a single to center. Ben McCabe and Hobson were the run recipients. Despite the deficit, Modesto fought back, recording four runs over their final three innings. A pair of groundouts and a Carson Jones RBI double to center created chaos, bringing the contest within one heading into the ninth. With two outs in the ninth, Charlie Pagliarini thought he worked a walk and started strolling towards first. This made Jacob Sharp, the runner at first, trot to second. The count ended up being 3-2, so Sharp sprinted to second and the throw came in late, putting him in scoring position. On the next pitch, Pagliarini spanked a game-tying RBI single to center, etching Sharp. The game once again went to extras at John Thurman Field.

In the top of the 10th, the Grizzlies brought nine batters to the dish, rumbling for five runs on two hits, a pair of walks and a Nuts' error. A McCabe sacrifice bunt and Andrews Jr.' strikeout started the frame, putting the automatic runner at third with two outs. Hobson rolled a grounder to deep short, reaching on an infield single. That hit pushed across Felix Tena with the go-ahead run. Later, a bases loaded walk to GJ Hill made it 8-6. On the next batter, Wimmer chopped a grounder to third and the throw to second was mishandled, allowing two runs to waltz home. Finally, Hill scampered to the plate on a wild pitch. The unreal inning proved to be too much for the Nuts, as the Grizzlies held on for the series win.

Overall, Fresno's offense logged 11 runs on 10 hits with the top third of the lineup achieving the most damage. Hobson, Gile and Perez combined for eight hits, seven runs, six RBI, three hit-by-pitches, two walks and one stolen base. Grizzlies' righty Jace Kaminska chucked a career-high six innings of two-run ball. Three of the last four runs Kaminska has allowed (two starts) have been groundouts to second. Kaminska permitted six hits and did not issue a walk, fanning a professional-best 10 batters. Cade Denton struck out both batters he faced, Montes and Luis Suisbel. Kannon Handy (1-0) received the win after tossing two and one-third frames.

Modesto's Milkar Perez went 3-for-5 at the bottom of the order, scoring a pair of runs. Nuts' starter Brody Hopkins slung six innings in a no-decision effort. Anyelo Ovando was a bright spot in the Modesto bullpen, punching out two over one and two-thirds frames. German Fajardo (2-1) suffered the loss after being tagged for those five runs in the 10th. The Grizzlies return home to the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park Tuesday night as they start a two-week homestand. Fresno battles the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for six games, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, their only visit to Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP, SB)

- 2B Nick Gile (3-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Lazaro Montes (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Carson Jones (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SB)

- 1B Milkar Perez (3-5, 2 R)

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Fresno Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Alex Makarewich (0-1, 12.46) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-2, 2.60)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 45 batters over the last three games (16, 15, 14).

The game was delayed for 20 minutes due to a water pipe break in front of the Nuts' dugout.

Modesto went 2-for-18 with RISP and left 12 runners on base.

There were five hit-by-pitches in the game.

