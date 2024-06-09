Comeback Claws Surface As Grizzlies Slink Past Nuts 6-4 In 10 Frames

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-23) scraped past the Modesto Nuts (37-17) 6-4 in 10 innings Saturday evening from John Thurman Field. For the fourth time this season, the Grizzlies comeback claws appeared in the seventh inning or later, as Fresno scored a trio of unanswered runs over their last two innings (9th and 10th). Fresno improved to 4-2 in extras after starting the year 0-2. The Grizzlies 10-inning thriller was their second consecutive victory in extras against the Nuts, which is tied for their longest game via frames this season. Fresno now sits 5.5 games back of Modesto with 10 contests left to play in the first half.

The Grizzlies fell behind for the first time in eight games as the Nuts plated two runs in the bottom of the first. Michael Arroyo smashed a two-run shot to center field, his second straight contest going deep. It was Arroyo's eighth clout of the year. Fresno tied the game at two in the top of the fourth from a pair of hits. Braylen Wimmer roped a double off the center field wall, adding GJ Hill. Then, Wimmer waltzed home on a Felix Tena RBI single to center. Tena has reached base safely in 16 straight games, providing a hit in 15 of them. In the top of the sixth, Wimmer pushed the Grizzlies ahead 3-2 after powering a solo blast to left field. It was Wimmer's fifth wallop of the season and first since April 19th at Stockton.

The Nuts took a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the sixth when Luis Suisbel swatted a triple down the left field line. Lazaro Montes and Connor Charping were the run recipients on the three-bagger. After both squads traded zeroes over the next couple of frames, the Grizzlies had one final chance in the ninth. Wimmer started the inning with a single, his fourth hit of the night. He ended up a triple shy of the cycle. After a flyout, Wimmer swiped second and scampered to third on a wild pitch. An intentional walk to Jason Hinchman brought Darius Perry to the dish. Perry battled to a 3-2 count before lifting a long sacrifice fly to center, allowing Wimmer to score the tying run. Modesto failed to tally a run in the bottom of the ninth, as John Thurman Field experienced more free baseball.

In the top of the 10th, Nick Gile started as the automatic runner at second for Fresno. Gile sprinted to third on a groundout, putting pressure on Modesto. The Nuts cracked as Hill dropped a single into shallow center, notching Gile with the go-ahead run. The Grizzlies mustered an insurance run a few batters later after Perry was drilled in the back with the bases loaded. The two-run lead held as Modesto botched an opportunity in the bottom of the 10th. Montes flew out to deep right with two runners on base to end the ballgame.

Fresno starter McCade Brown made his triumphant return to the mound after recovering from Tommy John Surgery in 2023. Brown chucked three innings, giving up two runs (earned), on a pair of hits and walks, while fanning three. Isaiah Coupet followed Brown with four sensational frames of relief. Coupet's four innings and seven strikeouts were both season-highs by a Grizzlies bullpen arm. Sam Weatherly (3-1) received the victory after two spotless frames, punching out three. Bryson Hammer secured his fourth save after an intense final inning.

Modesto righty Ashton Izzi hurled six frames of three-run ball. He was tagged for five hits and two walks while whiffing five. Izzi tossed an immaculate third inning (9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 strikeouts), the first for the Nuts in 2024. Jack White (4) and Pedro Da Costa Lemos (1) relished holds after striking out two apiece in their innings of work. Jesse Wainscott blew the save after a rough ninth and Yeury Tatiz (1-1) suffered the setback with the late runs. The clubs conclude their six-game series tomorrow afternoon from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (4-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB)

- LF GJ Hill (2-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- C Darius Perry (0-2, 2 RBI, BB, HBP)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- 3B Luis Suisbel (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI)

- RF Aidan Smith (1-4, R, HBP, 2 SB)

On Deck:

Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 2:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-2, 1.96) vs. Modesto RHP Brody Hopkins (2-2, 3.24)

On That Fres-Notes :

The Nuts are 58-19 (.753) over their last 77 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs). Last season, Modesto claimed the California League

crown after a dominating 4-0 run through the playoffs. They won the second half by one game over Fresno to earn their way into the postseason. In four years, the Grizzlies are 46-44 against the Nuts over their 90 games played (6-5 Modesto in the 2024 season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988.

The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 30 batters over the last two games (16, 14).

