Generals Top Shrimp, 3-1, to Clinch First-Half North Title

June 15, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jackson Generals right-hander Joel Payamps allowed two hits and one run in six innings to help his team clinch the Southern League North Division first-half title with a 3-1 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 5,516 at NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks and Red Shirt Friday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

A one-hour, 28-minute rain delay preceded the game, giving fans extra time to take advantage of a photo booth for Awkward Family Photo Night and the Friday Night Lites Miller Lite Happy Hour in the Craft Cave.

When the game began, Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Max Duval pitched four scoreless innings in his first start since May 21. The Generals (38-29) scored all their runs in the top of the fifth inning against right-hander Jose Pena (1-2). Shortstop Galli Cribbs hit a leadoff single, and Pena hit Payamps and center fielder Daniel Robertson with pitches to load the bases. Pena then walked third baseman Kevin Medrano to score Cribbs. Second baseman Domingo Leyba hit a two-run single to right field to make it 3-0 but was thrown out trying to reach second base. Pena retired the next five batters to complete two innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Jacksonville (27-39) went hitless against Jackson right-hander Joel Payamps (4-2) until a fourth-inning, one-out single by All-Star center fielder Monte Harrison. Payamps did not allow another baserunner until he hit Harrison with a pitch to begin the seventh inning. Second baseman Isan Diaz then singled to center field, chasing Payamps, who had eight strikeouts and no walks. Right-hander Yoan Lopez entered to strike out left fielder Peter O'Brien, before All-Star first baseman Eric Jagielo had an RBI groundout. Lopez struck out third baseman Brian Schales as the tying run at bat and worked around two eighth-inning baserunners for two scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and five strikeouts.

Jumbo Shrimp All-Star left-hander Jeff Kinley pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts, before left-hander Ben Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Generals right-hander Brad Goldberg worked around a walk to strike out the side for his second save and Jackson's first playoff berth since winning the 2016 league title.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with Jackson at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, when Jacksonville right-hander Kolton Mahoney (3-3) is scheduled to face Generals Bo Takahashi (0-1). Gates open at 5:30 p.m., when the first 2,000 fans receive a Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead, courtesy of 121 Financial and PRI Productions. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the family of the Jacksonville legend and have his daughter throw a ceremonial first pitch. Following the game are Saturday Fireworks, which follow every Saturday home game through June 16.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.