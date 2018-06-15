Lillis-White and Mahle Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

June 15, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Friday that left-handed pitchers Conor Lillis-White and Greg Mahle have been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Lillis-White, 25, pitched in 44 games with the BayBears over the past two seasons. In 18 relief appearances this year, he went 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA, three saves, and 42 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. Lillis-White has not allowed a run since May 19 at Jacksonville, spanning 11 1/3 consecutive innings. He struck out seven consecutive batters on June 2 at Tennessee, just one shy of the Southern League record.

The Toronto native was selected by the Angels in the 32nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of British Columbia. In 82 career games, Lillis-White has an 8-5 record with a 3.30 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .208 batting average. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A.

Mahle, 25, posted a 3-1 record with a 2.22 ERA in 20 relief appearances and one start this season. He allowed just seven earned runs in 28 1/3 innings pitched with 10 walks and 28 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .198 average. Mahle was added to the Southern League South Division All-Star team last Friday, but he will not be available due to the promotion.

In 2015, Mahle was a MiLB.com Angels Organization All-Star and was named to the Rising Stars team in the prestigious Arizona Fall League. He made his Major League debut on April 13, 2016 and pitched in 24 games for the Angels during the 2016 season. Last year, Mahle pitched in 30 games with Mobile and posted a 6-0 record with a 2.66 ERA.

The Los Alamitos, Calif., native was selected by the Angels in the 15th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of California, Santa Barbara. Mahle pitched in 30 games with Salt Lake in 2016 and 20 more in 2017.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Bo Way has been activated off of the 7-day disabled list, and right-handed pitcher Dario Beltre will join the BayBears from Class A Advanced Inland Empire. Beltre, who signed with the Angels as a minor-league free agent on May 16, allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits with 18 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings with Inland Empire.

The BayBears continue a five-game road series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Pensacola feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears return home Thursday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 3. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings for the 2018 season can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.