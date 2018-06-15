Five Generals Combine to No-Hit Jumbo Shrimp, 6-0

June 15, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jackson Generals pitchers Justin Donatella, Daniel Gibson, Kirby Bellow, Kevin Ginkel and Brad Goldberg combined to no-hit the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 6-0 win in front of 5,921 at Navy Federal Credit Union Military Appreciation Night and Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Nick Neidert and Generals right-hander Justin Donatella - both Southern League Midseason All-Stars - dueled for three hitless innings before rain halted play, beginning a one-hour, 48-minute rain delay.

When the game resumed, Miami Marlins right-hander Nick Wittgren (0-1) began the top of the fourth inning in his first appearance in a major league rehab assignment with Jacksonville (27-38). Generals center fielder Daniel Robertson hit a leadoff single but was caught stealing second base. With one out, third baseman Kevin Medrano and second baseman Domingo Leyba hit consecutive solo home runs to the right-field bleachers. Wittgren hit first baseman Rudy Flores with a pitch to end his outing after four batters. Right-hander Kyle Keller entered to pitch 2 2/3 hitless innings with four strikeouts.

The Generals (37-29) extended their lead to 6-0 in the seventh inning against Jacksonville right-hander Marcus Crescentini. He walked pinch hitter Galli Cribbs with one out. Catcher Marcus Littlewood singled, and Cribbs stole third base before scoring on an infield single by shortstop Jose Vinicio. Right fielder Tyler Ladendorf hit an RBI single, Robertson walked, and Leyba hit a two-out RBI double, on the same play that Robertson was thrown out between third base and home plate.

After the delay, Jackson left-hander Daniel Gibson (1-0) pitched two innings, left-hander Kirby Bellow pitched one, right-hander Kevin Ginkel pitched two, and right-hander Brad Goldberg pitched the ninth inning of the Jackson franchise's first no-hitter since Dave Manning no-hit Jacksonville, 1-0, on July 22, 1999. Jacksonville was last no-hit by Pensacola's Jackson Stephens, Matt Maggill and Carlos Gonzalez in a 6-0, seven-inning Game 2 of a doubleheader May 20, 2016.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with Jackson at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to get a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the box office) for the game that concludes with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks. The Jumbo Shrimp wear red "Bold City" jerseys to support the military on Red Shirt Friday, when fans who wear red can save $1 per ticket at the box office or donate the $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites Miller Lite Happy Hour offers $1 12-oz. Miller Lite and $1 off craft beer specials in the Craft Cave by the third-base gates until 7:30 p.m. Awkward Family Photo Night includes a photo booth set up at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace with great props and costumes. The game is presented by 96.1 WEJZ.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.