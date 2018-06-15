Blue Wahoos to Celebrate 2 Millionth Fan this Weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will welcome their two millionth fan through the gates this weekend. The milestone is expected to occur prior to Sunday's game against the Mobile BayBears.

"The support this community has given this team is second to none," said Blue Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith. "Our mission to improve the quality of life for the citizens of our community has really come to life through the last seven years. The continued commitment to serving our fans with the best customer service in professional sports has certainly helped the loyalty we receive from our fans"

The lucky fan will receive a Blue Wahoos prize pack including a commemorative jersey, Hancock Whitney Club access, a ceremonial first pitch and a family four-pack of tickets to a future game.

The Blue Wahoos have reached the 2 millionth fan mark through six and a half seasons in Pensacola. As of Friday, there have been 181 sellouts of 5,038 fans. The team has averaged 308,739 fans per season over the first six years totaling 1,987,855 fans prior to Friday night's game. Pensacola has averaged 4,232 fans through 32 games in 2018. Since the team's inception, the Blue Wahoos have been in in the top three in Southern League attendance five out of the six seasons.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up play on the first half on Father's Day against the Mobile BayBears. The Blue Wahoos will return home on June 28 to play the Mississippi Braves at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

