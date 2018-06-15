Barons Handle Lookouts in 4-1 Win

June 15, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Timely hits backed a stout performance from the Birmingham pitching staff as the Barons (32-35) took a two-games-to-one series lead over the Chattanooga Lookouts (35-33) with a 4-1 win at Regions Field on Friday.

Moments That Mattered: After back-to-back walks by Bryant Flete and Danny Mendick to lead off the third inning, Eloy Jimenez was able to reach on an error which plated Flete from second to level the score at 1-1. Seby Zavala crushed a two-run double off the centerfield wall, his seventh of the season extending the Barons lead to 4-1 in the seventh.

Facts and Figures: Barons All-Star shortstop Mendick reached base all four times, recording two hits and walking twice. He also made an incredible game ending play on a ground ball leading to a double play that sealed the win.

Turning Point: In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Barons were able to pull ahead for good behind Trey Michalczewski's fourth home run of the season - a solo shot - to give the Barons a 2-1 lead.

By the Numbers: The Barons pulled from the bullpen from start to finish, combining for one run, six hits against, and five strikeouts. Colton Turner (W, 4-1) earned the win in relief throwing 2.0 innings and allowing just one hit. His ERA for the season is now a stellar 0.59 (1 ER, 15.1 IP)

Up Next: The Barons and the Lookouts will play game four of the series Saturday night at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Barons have yet to name a starter for the game, while right-hander Sean Poppen (0-3, 9.00) will get the start for the Lookouts. Curt Bloom will have the call on 960 WERC News Radio and the iHeart Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.