Generals Surrender Back to Back Games at the TCC with Hope for Road Success

October 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are still yet to win on home ice falling 4-3 to the Barrie Colts.

Lauri Sinivouri opened his goal-scoring account in the Ontario Hockey League grabbing his first goal. Jacob Oster was in the net for the Gens making 24 saves on 28 shots.

Oshawa opened the scoring getting the only goal in the first period from Lauri Sinivouri who deflected a pass into the top corner giving the Generals a 1-0 lead.

Barrie would tie things up to start the second period by getting one from Emil Hemming before Matthew Buckley found the back of the net to restore the Gens goal lead at 2-1.

The Colts kept the pressure on in the second, adding a pair of goals and going up 3-2 on the second. Barrie came out in the third and scored again to start the third period taking advantage of a powerplay to make it 4-2.

Oshawa would get one back in the third period as Luca Marrelli fired a shot into the back of the net cutting the lead to one.

The Generals' next home game is Friday, October 16th when they take on the Peterborough Petes.

